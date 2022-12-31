$4-million in federal funds approved for three community projects in SLO County

On Thursday, President Joe Biden approved more than $4 million in federal funding for three community projects in San Luis Obispo County.

More than half of the money for the projects will go toward replacing the Prado Road Bridge in the City of San Luis Obispo, with the remaining federal dollars being used to upgrade Morro Bay's T-pier, as well as the swinging bridge in Arroyo Grande.

U.S. Congressman, Salud Carbajal, a proponent of the spending package, adds that the renovation projects will make critical upgrades to local transportation, while also improving public safety and tourism.

According to Rep. Carbajal, the modifications of the Arroyo Grande swinging bridge will entail the removal and replacement of the bridge's cables, tightening and installing bolts on the bridge's wood connections, and painting the bridge's towers. The renovations are also expected to eliminate the need for a pedestrian weight limit on the bridge.

As for Morro Bay's T-Pier upgrades, the renovations include a replacement of up to 60 of the pier's 400+ structural pilings, as well as the addition of new decking along the pier as needed.

Moreover, along with the replacement of the Prado Road Bridge, modifications are also expected to be made at the intersection of Prado Road and South Higuera Street to improve traffic conditions. The new bridge at the site will also include four vehicle lanes, physically separated sidewalks, protected bike lanes, and street lighting.

You can find the full details on the projects by clicking here: https://carbajal.house.gov/constituent-services/fy23-community-project-funding.htm