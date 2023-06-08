4 people arrested on attempted murder charges in Santa Barbara

Four people are facing attempted murder charges related to a fight in Santa Barbara earlier this month, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

The incident reportedly occurred on the afternoon of Friday, June 2, in the 4600 block of Gate Way.

Sheriff's officials say deputies responded to a fight near the neighborhood's community pool and found a 20-year-old man with serious injuries. The other people involved in the fight reportedly fled the area before deputies arrived.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

On Wednesday, June 7, detectives arrested four people believed to be connected to the incident -- Brandon Tyree Smith, 21, of Santa Barbara; Michael Christian Lee, 21, of Goleta; Jordan Alexander Lopez, 20, of Santa Barbara; and Jude Issam Hallal, 19, of Santa Barbara.

They were booked on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, and conspiracy, and are reportedly being held on $2 million bail each.

Sheriff's officials say detectives do not believe this was a random attack and that the victim and suspects knew each other.

Anyone with further information about this case is urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at (805) 681-4150. To provide an anonymous tip, call (805) 681-4171 or visit the sheriff's website.

