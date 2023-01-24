4 people charged in connection with deadly Santa Barbara shooting

Four people have officially been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Santa Barbara.

The shooting happened at Stearn's Wharf on the night of December 9, 2022.

Robert Dion Gutierrez, 52, of Camarillo was killed in the shooting. Authorities say he was an innocent bystander.

Last week, police arrested Jiram Tenorio Ramon, 22, Ricardo Jauregui Moreno Jr., 20, Christopher Miranda, 21, and James Rosborough, 21, all of whom police say are connected to a local criminal street gang.

On Monday, Tenorio Ramon was charged with murder with the special circumstance of committing the murder to benefit a criminal street gang and a special allegation of the personal use of a firearm causing death. He is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal street gang conspiracy.

Jauregui Moreno and Miranda are charged with murder with special allegations of committing the murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang and principal use of a handgun, conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal street gang conspiracy. Jauregui Moreno is also charged with having been previously convicted of a violent felony, or "strike" offense.

Rosborough is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal street gang conspiracy, and accessory after the fact with the special allegation of committing the crime for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

All four defendants remain in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.