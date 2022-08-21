4 people hurt in Hope Ranch crash that severed fire hydrant

Four people were hurt in a car crash in Hope Ranch early Sunday morning.

It happened at about 2 a.m. on Las Palmas Dr. near Paloma Dr.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a BMW sedan rolled and hit a fire hydrant and a fence.

The four people inside had to be extricated. Two reportedly suffered critical injuries, one had moderate injuries, and one had minor injuries. All four were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The fire hydrant was severed in the crash, creating a geyser.