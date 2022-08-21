Watch Now
4 people hurt in Hope Ranch crash that severed fire hydrant

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A geyser shoots up from a fire hydrant that was broken in a crash in Hope Ranch on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
Posted at 9:35 AM, Aug 21, 2022
Four people were hurt in a car crash in Hope Ranch early Sunday morning.

It happened at about 2 a.m. on Las Palmas Dr. near Paloma Dr.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a BMW sedan rolled and hit a fire hydrant and a fence.

The four people inside had to be extricated. Two reportedly suffered critical injuries, one had moderate injuries, and one had minor injuries. All four were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The fire hydrant was severed in the crash, creating a geyser.

