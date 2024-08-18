4 people injured after a semi-truck collided with a car in Santa Maria

4 people have been taken to the hospital after a semi-truck collided with a car in Santa Maria earlier today.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. near Telephone Rd. and E. Clark Ave.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Dept., a male had to be extricated from the vehicle.

This man and another patient suffered serious injuries.

The other two suffered minor to moderate injuries as a result of the incident.

Officials also said that the semi-truck was carrying 150 barrels of crude oil at the time of the collision, but the container was not damaged.

There is heavy traffic in the area right now, and CHP is urging drivers to use an alternate route.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.