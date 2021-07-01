4 shootings within a week in Lompoc lead to 2 arrests

Four shootings within a week in Lompoc have led to two arrests and police say some of the shootings appear to be gang related.

The shootings, injuring at least two people, happened between June 23 and 29.

On June 23 around 2:30 p.m., police say a 38-year-old man was life-flighted to the hospital after being shot near the intersection of Airport Avenue and D Street.

Police describe the victim’s condition as stable and say no arrests have been made.

It’s unknown whether this shooting is gang related.

A few days later, on June 27, police say two shootings occurred.

The first was on the 700 block of the north D/E alley around 11 a.m.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting. Police say they don’t believe anyone was injured but they do believe the shooting was gang related.

A suspect vehicle was also identified in the case, but police are not providing detailed information on that due to the ongoing investigation.

A second shooting occurred on Sunday around 1:45 p.m. on the 700 block of North E Street.

Police say the victim in this case was a juvenile who was shot multiple times. Another juvenile gang member was arrested on Tuesday and faces attempted murder charges in connection with the case. Police say the victim’s condition is “stable” to their knowledge.

The fourth shooting occurred Tuesday on the 400 block of North O Street around 9:15 p.m.

Several shots were reported and police say they found bullets had hit several homes and vehicles in the area.

The 20-plus spent casings located were from several different calibers, according to police, who believe there were several shooters.

Police say this shooting was also likely gang-related but add they have not located any victims or identified any suspects.

Over the last year, police say two gangs have been involved in multiple back-and-forth shootings in the city.

