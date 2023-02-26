4 stranded on car roof, drove through flooded road closure sign in Paso Robles

CAL FIRE SLO responded to a water rescue Sunday afternoon in Paso Robles.

The call came in at about 1 p.m. When fire officials arrived they found four people on the rood of a car stranded in floodwaters.

Fire officials say the driver drove through a flooded road closure sign and the vehicle got stuck.

Along with CAL FIRE, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies, Paso Robles Fire and CHP's H70 air operation unit responded to the scene.

It is unknown at this time if the four individuals suffered any injuries during the incident.

Law enforcement want to remind people that road closure signs are in place for a reason, and should not be passed.