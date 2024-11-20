4 suspects arrested in connection with Lompoc stabbing, robbery

Four people are facing charges in connection with a stabbing and a robbery in Lompoc over the summer.

The stabbing reportedly occurred in June and involved a juvenile victim. In July, another person was robbed at knifepoint.

On November 19, Lompoc police arrested three adults and one juvenile, all of whom are believed to be gang members, according to authorities.

Jesus Ruiz, 22, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, gang enhancements, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of narcotics for sale.

Diego Antonio Castro, 18, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, a gang enhancement, carrying a loaded firearm as a gang member, and conspiracy.

Sergio Ramirez-Melgoza,18, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, a gang enhancement, and conspiracy.

The male juvenile who was arrested faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, gang enhancements, and conspiracy.

As part of the investigation, police say they served search warrants at five locations in Santa Barbara County and seized one firearm, narcotics consistent with sales, and cash.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Maria Police Department assisted the Lompoc Police Department with the investigation.

