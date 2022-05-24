40 Prado dealing with COVID-19 outbreak once again

A COVID-19 outbreak is impacting a San Luis Obispo homeless services center once again.

Lawren Ramos, the community services program director for CAPSLO, tells KSBY they are managing the outbreak at 40 Prado after being notified last week about a positive case involving someone who had recently stayed there.

Ramos says he’s limited on what he can say but did say they are handling this like they have handled previous outbreaks there.

While he says precautions have increased, Ramos adds that things like masking have never stopped and says they are following CDC guidance and working with county partners.

The shelter is still operating but intake has halted, meaning only people who have recently stayed at the facility are being allowed in.

An outbreak is classified as three or more cases of COVID-19 being connected within a setting or group. Ramos would not say how many positive cases they are dealing with but said it’s “a handful of people,” adding they are taking things day-by-day.

The last COVID-19 outbreak at 40 Prado was earlier this year, according to Ramos.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is not commenting on the outbreak.

