40 Prado Warming Center in San Luis Obispo to open Sunday night due to weather

The 40 Prado Warming Center in San Luis Obispo will open Sunday night for those seeking shelter from the rain.

Clients can check in at the center at any time between 7-9 p.m. Once someone leaves, they can no longer return that night, according to staff.

Staff at 40 Prado said they are encouraging community members to donate the following supplies to the center:



Sleeping bags and blankets

Large trash bags

Disposable plates, bowls, cups and utensils

Coffee, tea, creamer and sugar

Breakfast bars

Instant noodles

Large backpacks

New socks and gloves

Rain gear, ponchos and umbrellas

Community members can drop off donations at 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo. Questions about donating can be directed to 805-544-4004 x0.

Pets are permitted inside the warming center. Smoking is allowed in the designated smoking area. Overnight guests will receive a safe, dry place to sleep and a hot meal.

The 40 Prado Warming Center closes at 6 a.m. the following day.

Individuals can call 2-1-1 for current information on warming centers throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Community members in need can receive updates by calling 2-1-1 and texting their zip code to 898211 or by texting "SLOCountyWarm" to 211-211.

Staff encourage anyone seeking immediate mental health support to call the SLO Hotline, available 24 hours a day, at 800-783-0607.

The SLO City Warming Center at 40 Prado opens when the National Weather Service expects the city to reach 38 degrees and/or at least 50% chance of rain.