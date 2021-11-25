40 Prado Warming Center open for Thanksgiving due to cold temperatures

The warming center at 40 Prado in San Luis Obispo will be open Thursday night due to cold temperatures on Thanksgiving.

The warming center opens when there is either a 50% chance of rain or higher and/or temperatures could reach 38 degrees or lower, according to the National Weather Service.

Check-ins are open from 7 to 9 p.m. but if someone leaves, they may not return.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are provided before entry and precautions are in place including HEPA (high-efficiency particle absorbing) filters, social distancing, and facility mask requirements.

Service animals are allowed and secure kennels are provided for pets who are not vaccinated or registered as service animals.

The warming center closes at 6 a.m.

Organizers say that sleeping bag and blanket donations are very much needed this time of year. Ongoing needs include trash bags, tents, coffee, tea, yoga mats and roll-up mattresses, instant noodle cups, large backpacks, socks, gloves, rain gear, warm clothing, and volunteers to help at the center.

For current information on warming centers in San Luis Obispo County, you can also call 211.

