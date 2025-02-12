40 Prado Warming Center opens as communities brace for rain

The Warming Center at 40 Prado will be open tonight and Thursday in anticipation of wet conditions this week.

The SLO City Warming Center opens its doors when temperatures drop below 38 degrees or if there is a 50% chance of rain or greater.

Guests can check in from 7 to 9 p.m., but those already enrolled with CAPSLO may check in earlier.

Anyone who checks will be provided with a place to sleep, clean clothing, a hot shower and a meal.

The Warming Center is also in need of donations for the following:



New (or clean) bedding

Large backpacks, tents and sleeping bags

Rain gear and umbrellas

Warm clothing

Gift cards

Coffee, tea, instant noodles

Donations can be dropped off at 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo.