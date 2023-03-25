Watch Now
40th anniversary celebration for Italian Pottery Outlet

Italian Pottery Outlet.jpg
Italian Pottery Outlet
In celebration of their 40 years operating in Santa Barbara, the Italian Pottery Outlet will have an open house with live music on April 1.
Italian Pottery Outlet.jpg
Italian Pottery Outlet 2.jpg
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 14:19:02-04

The community is invited to come celebrate at their downtown location at 929 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Antipasti and Prosecco will be served to the public. To add to the occasion, Italian Pottery Outlet is offering a 25% storewide sale and a gift-with-purchase giveaway.

The Spalluto family of Italian Pottery Outlet extends their gratitude to all the loyal customers and employees who have shared a love of Italian ceramics with them throughout the years.

