$41M parking structure construction contract approved for downtown San Luis Obispo

A $41 million construction contract for a new parking structure in downtown San Luis Obispo has been approved and awarded to Swinerton Builders, according to the city council.

The Cultural Arts District parking structure aims to elevate infrastructure while increasing cultural liveliness. The structure will be located on the corner of Palm, Nipomo and Monterey streets.

The site will offer 397 parking spots, 41 electric vehicle chargers, 32 bike racks along with solar panels, the city said. It will also provide overnight parking for current downtown residents as well as future residents of the new downtown housing units.

The structure, which city officials hope will open up new economic opportunities for the downtown area, is currently being prepared for a separate contract that will focus on laying the foundation for the construction.

The parking structure is set to be completed by the end of 2025.