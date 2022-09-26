4th Annual Dogtoberfest raises funds for furry friends

The Central Coast Corgis hosted its 4th Annual Dogtoberfest Fundraiser.

Dogtoberfest previously known as Corgtoberfest welcomes dogs and their owners to celebrate the German tradition of Oktoberfest while raising money for the Woods Humane Society.

The fundraiser took place at Bang the Drum Brewery in San Luis Obispo from 12 PM to 4 PM.

The event had live music, beer for both humans and dogs, and a variety of handmade art for purchase.

There also was a costume contest where pups could show off their best German-themed fit.

"We used to be in Beta's Beer Garden, which is awesome, for three years, and we slowly started growing and growing, and it's amazing we had such a big turn out that we needed to expand into a different space," said Nissa Lee, the founder of Central Coast Corgis.

The event had a suggested cover fee of $10 which towards event costs as well as donations to the Woods Humane Society.