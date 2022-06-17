4th of July fireworks show, concert returning to Santa Maria

The Red, White & Boom Fourth of July Fireworks Show & Concert is returning to Santa Maria this 4th of July.

People can enjoy an evening of live music by Mestizo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., activities for kids and a fireworks show starting at 8:45 p.m.

Admission is free with food and refreshments available for purchase, including beer and wine.

It's being held at the Elks Event Center off Highway 101.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with a $10 fee per vehicle.

For more information, visit the city of Santa Maria's website.