4th of July spending expected to increase this year

Over the weekend, people put in a lot of time, money and effort in preparing for the July 4th holiday.

“I just spent about 150 bucks just trying to get things settled for the fun holiday,” said local resident Tenille Packer.

On Sunday, local resident Eric Amaya was also shopping for Tuesday’s festivities.

“No matter where we are, we always have to get tri-tips. We have a big family. We always end up spending quite a bit on food,” Amaya said.

The National Retail Federation reports that more than 87% of Americans will celebrate the holiday on Saturday, Sunday or Tuesday.

Out of those couple of days, about 65% will have some type of cookout.

On Sunday, even some of the grocery shelves were looking empty.

“Propane tanks for the barbecue are sold out and very hard to find. I think that we bought the last two,” Packer said.

Consumer spending is expected to increase by nearly $2 billion this year.

No matter the cost, there is nothing like spending it with the people you enjoy.

“My friends and family are coming in just to visit for the day,” Packer said.

Some are even starting new traditions.

“We’re probably going to go out to dinner then come back and watch the fireworks," said Eden English who is visiting the Central Coast from San Diego.

Packer said she ended up buying a trailer just in time for the 4th.

“We will take our trailer up to a friend's house that has property, and then we’re gonna go to the Pismo Coast Village,” Packer said.

According to Capital One, the average adult spent just over $84 on food, including snacks, for Independence Day 2022.

