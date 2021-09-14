Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

4th power outage in one week impacts thousands of customers in northern SLO County

items.[0].image.alt
PG&E
OUTAGE.PNG
Posted at 11:04 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 02:44:38-04

(UPDATE: 11:45 p.m.) - Power remains out for 2,281 customers. PG&E now expects restoration by Tuesday at 2 a.m.
___
Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers in northern San Luis Obispo County are without power.

The outage was reported at 5:33 p.m. and it is impacting 2,417 PG&E customers.

PG&E expects power to be fully restored by 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

This is the fourth power outage in the same area within one week.

The first happened on Sept. 7 where more than 1,600 customers were impacted due to an underground equipment issue.

A second outage was reported on Sept. 9 where more than 2,600 customers were impacted. The cause of that outage was a car crashing into a power pole.

A third outage was reported on Sept. 12 impacting more than 3,000 customers. The cause of that outage is uknown.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."