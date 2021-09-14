4th power outage in one week impacts thousands of customers in northern SLO County

(UPDATE: 11:45 p.m.) - Power remains out for 2,281 customers. PG&E now expects restoration by Tuesday at 2 a.m.

___

Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers in northern San Luis Obispo County are without power.

The outage was reported at 5:33 p.m. and it is impacting 2,417 PG&E customers.

PG&E expects power to be fully restored by 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

This is the fourth power outage in the same area within one week.

The first happened on Sept. 7 where more than 1,600 customers were impacted due to an underground equipment issue.

A second outage was reported on Sept. 9 where more than 2,600 customers were impacted. The cause of that outage was a car crashing into a power pole.

A third outage was reported on Sept. 12 impacting more than 3,000 customers. The cause of that outage is uknown.