5.2 magnitude shakes San Diego County mountains Monday morning

A large earthquake has been recorded in San Diego County at 10:08 a.m. Monday. Initial reports show a 5.2 magnitude quake, but magnitude estimates will be changing.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter is 4 km South of Julian at a depth of 8.3 miles (13.4 km).

Check out the USGS dashboard here!

In the minutes following the quake, several aftershocks upwards of 2.0 magnitude have also been recorded.

This information is actively incoming, this article will be updated as more information becomes available.