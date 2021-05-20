$5.9 million project on Hwy 101 near Buellton now underway

Work to widen the bridge at Highway 101 near Buellton at Nojoqui Creek and replace railing along the highway there is now underway and drivers may experience slight delays.

Caltrans says the project comes with a price tag of $5.9 million, adding it’s being fully funded by Senate Bill 1, which is the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“US 101 is an essential corridor on the central coast that serves commuters, tourists and commercial transportation,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin in a press release. “This SB 1-funded project is a vital investment in fixing our bridges and supporting the efficient movement of goods and people throughout the region.”

Lane closures will be in place along the southbound lanes of the highway in the area Mondays through Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Caltrans says northbound lane closures will be in place earlier from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Additionally, one lane in each direction will be closed across the Nojoqui Creek Bridge through the end of the year.

Delays for drivers are not expected to last more than 15 minutes.

The project is expected to be complete in spring 2022.

