5 Central Coast attractions make Best of USA travel list

Travel Lemming's released their list of best places to travel in the USA this summer, and five of those places are Central California attractions.

Out 150 best things to do in the U.S. this summer, five attractions were named along the Central Coast.

• #9 - San Simeon

• #31 - Pacific Coast Highway

• #79 - Big Sur

• #111 - Flying Flags RV Resort

• #133 - Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

California received a total of 27 entries, the whole list can be found here.

The article calls Big Sur a "West Coast treasure," and celebrates the "postcard-worthy places to stay" at Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton.

San Simeon, which the article says "sets the standard for stunning," ranked #9 on the list.

Mike Dawson, media representative for Visit San Simeon, added, "Travel Lemming is the leader in shining a spotlight on truly special destinations and experiences for the adventurous traveler, so Visit San Simeon is simply thrilled to be nominated."

Of the Pacific Coast Highway, Travel Lemming writer Jericha Griffin remarked, "There is no end to the wonders found on this stretch of the California coast. No matter how many times I've seen it, each trip takes me somewhere new."

The inaugural edition of the publication's signature summer list was selected by Travel Lemming's team of two dozen writers and editors.