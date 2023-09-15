$5 million lottery ticket sold at Cambria General Store

The town of Cambria is alive with energy this week after a $5 million lotto scratcher was sold at a local general store.

Elia Akkary, owner of the Cambria General Store, says the past two days have been a whirlwind. He says on August 9, one lucky customer strolled into his shop and walked out an instant multimillionaire.

Store manager Hichem Farhout says he was the one behind the counter last month when the $20, 100-X scratcher hit the jackpot.

“I was the first one who knew. They called me on the phone and said, “Hey, you guys just sold the $5 million dollar ticket.' It is very exciting," Farhout said.

He says on Wednesday, officials with the California Lottery showed up to adorn the Cambria General Store with new décor.

Since then, word has spread around the town.

“We have a lot more people coming in to check it out,” Akkary told KSBY. “They think it is fake or not real. Then, they see the sign, the post and know it is real.”

And although the identity of Cambria’s newest millionaire is still unknown, throughout the day, waves of people stopped by the store in high hopes that they could be the next one.

“Every lottery ticket I buy from now on is going to be right here!” said Nina Ruhland who lives in San Simeon.

“Here is the next winning ticket! Out of Cambria!” added another local who dropped in to get a scratcher.

However, we are told it could be weeks before the mystery millionaire receives their winnings, as lottery and law enforcement officials work to verify the details of their purchase.

Meanwhile, Akkary adds that he just took over as owner of the Cambria General Store on August 1, having no idea that eight days later, one of his scratchers would hit the jackpot.

“It is so happy for us because we changed someone’s life. That is the most important thing, and we hope we can bring more luck to the town,” he said.

“I really want to get to know who they are! I want to become their new best friend,” Ruhland laughed.

Akkary says his store has sold more than $6,000 in winning tickets in the last month.