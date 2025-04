Five people were rescued from the ocean off Campus Point in Isla Vista on Friday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four UC Santa Barbara students who were kayaking were pushed by the wind out into the channel and down the coast, about 1/4-1/2 mile offshore.

First responders were able to bring all four students, as well as a bystander who tried to help, safely back to shore.

Two of the students reportedly suffered mild hypothermia but did not require medical treatment.