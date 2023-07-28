5 suspects arrested after investigation into 2022 shootings

The Santa Maria Police Department arrested five suspects in connection with a string of shootings that happened in 2022.

In April of 2022, the Detective Bureau started investigating a series of shootings, with one resulting in a homicide.

Through the course of the investigations, detectives identified five suspects involved in the series of crimes.

They have all been booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, pending further criminal proceedings.

It is asked that anyone with information on these crimes, contact the Santa Maria Police Department.

More information on the suspects and the charges they are facing:

Isaac, Anthony Almaguer:

23 years, and a resident of Santa Maria.

Booked on (3) counts of attempted homicide, (1) count of homicide, and a gang enhancement.

Felix Antonio Martinez Justo:

21 years, and a resident of Santa Maria.

Booked on (2) counts of attempted homicide, (1) count of homicide, and a gang enhancement.

Maria Guadalupe Hernandez Bueno:

25 years, and a resident of Nipomo.

Booked on (3) counts of conspiracy to commit homicide and gang enhancement.

Monique Alesha Arriola:

38 years, and a resident of Santa Maria.

Charged with (2) counts of being an accessory, (1) count of conspiracy to commit homicide, and gang enhancement.

Brenda Roberta Aguirre:

36 years, and a resident of Santa Maria.

Charged with (2) counts of being an accessory, (1) count of conspiracy to commit homicide, and gang enhancement.