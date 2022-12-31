Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

$500,000 approved to build Santa Maria Japanese Community Center

The Smith-Enos House
Erin Fe
The Santa Maria Japanese Community Center will be built adjacent to the Smith-Enos House, with a Japanese garden in between.
The Smith-Enos House
Posted at 9:14 AM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 12:14:55-05

Millions of dollars in federal funding that was recently approved for various projects in Santa Barbara County, could finally get construction underway for Santa Maria's Japanese Cultural Center.

Of the $16 million approved for the county projects, $500,000 will go toward supporting the construction of the new community center.

According to Rep. Salud Carbajal, who led efforts to secure the federal dollars, says the 10,000-foot facility will feature memorabilia documenting the lives of early Japanese immigrants in Santa Maria.

Its construction is part of the 7-acre Smith Enos History Farm House Project.

The project is a partnership with the Japanese Community Center, Inc, which has donated an additional $350,000 for the construction of the new facility.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png