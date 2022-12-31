$500,000 approved to build Santa Maria Japanese Community Center

Millions of dollars in federal funding that was recently approved for various projects in Santa Barbara County, could finally get construction underway for Santa Maria's Japanese Cultural Center.

Of the $16 million approved for the county projects, $500,000 will go toward supporting the construction of the new community center.

According to Rep. Salud Carbajal, who led efforts to secure the federal dollars, says the 10,000-foot facility will feature memorabilia documenting the lives of early Japanese immigrants in Santa Maria.

Its construction is part of the 7-acre Smith Enos History Farm House Project.

The project is a partnership with the Japanese Community Center, Inc, which has donated an additional $350,000 for the construction of the new facility.