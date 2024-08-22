1800+ PG&E customers without power in Morro Bay Thursday morning

UPDATE: As of 7:23 a.m., power has been partially restored. 890 customers are still being affected by this morning's outage, a majority being in Morro Bay.

—

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning a widespread power outage was reported in Morro Bay.

According to the PG&E outage map 1866 customers are without power. There is no cause listed at this time. The area mainly impacted is east of Main Street extending towards Morro Bay State Park.

The initial outage estimate included over 5000 customers, over three thousand of those outages have been resolved.

This comes after several other large outages were reported for similar areas last week.

We will bring updates to this story as they become available.