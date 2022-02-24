Watch
$500k in COVID relief set aside for microbusinesses

Santa Barbara County
Posted at 1:38 PM, Feb 24, 2022
Some businesses in Santa Barbara County can apply for COVID-19 relief grants next month.

Over $500,000 in relief funding is available for microbusinesses who have been impacted by the pandemic, county officials announced Thursday.

Businesses can apply for up to $2,500 in funding beginning March 7.

To be eligible, the microbusiness must have been started before Dec. 31, 2019, and must employ fewer than five full-time employees, among other requirements. Additionally, its 2019 annual revenue must be less than $50,000.

The county is also hosting information workshops for microbusinesses on Tuesday, March 15 at noon and on Thursday, March 24 at 9:30 a.m.

More information is available online.

