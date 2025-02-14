50K gallons of sewage, rainwater spilled into San Luis Obispo Creek

Approximately 50,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater mixed with diluted rainwater was released into San Luis Obispo Creek on Thursday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Public Health officials say the release occurred at the City of San Luis Obispo's wastewater treatment facility at about 12:40 p.m. and was mitigated by 1 p.m.

Beachgoers are advised to avoid ocean water at the creek outfall at Avila Beach.

Beach closure advisories have reportedly been posted for the areas at the creek outfall and both sides of the Avila Beach Pier.

Officials say ocean water samples will be taken at these locations on Friday.

