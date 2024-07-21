54th annual Brian Waterbury Memorial Rock to Pier Run took place in Morro Bay

The 54th annual Brian Waterbury Memorial Rock to Pier Run and Half Marathon took place this morning in Morro Bay.

This year marked the 10th year since they started offering the 'Rock'n Around the Pier' half marathon.

The event was hosted by the Morro Bay Recreation Services.

"It's a little bit of [a] cross country run. You get to go on hard back sand as well as a few spots where you get to go over rocks. It's kind of in the theme of like a Tough Mudder a little bit, and just a fun race," said Ken Zink, The City of Morro Bay Recreation Supervisor.

There was a post-race breakfast for the runners, along with some live music from 'Silk Ocean.'

Awards and free t-shirts were also given out at after the marathons concluded.