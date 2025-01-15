59-year-old Pismo Beach man arrested on suspicion of arranging to have sex with a minor

Grover Beach Police say 59-year-old Pismo Beach resident Mark Pinson was arrested after arranging to meet a 15-year-old for sex.

Police say the arrest happened on Tuesday, January 14 at a Grover Beach parking lot where they say Pinson intended to meet the teen for sexual purposes.

Pinson was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The arrest comes after an investigation into online child predators.

The Grover Beach Police Department encourages parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of talking with strangers online.