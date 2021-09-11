5Cities Homeless Coalition celebrates decade of helping local families

5Cities Homeless Coalition is encouraging community members to join its 10th Annual Empty Bowls event starting on Saturday, Sept. 11.

According to 5Cities, Empty Bowls benefits families who are homeless or are facing homelessness. Each purchased ticket includes a hand-crafted bowl donated by local artists and a coupon for a free bowl of soup from participating local restaurants.

Tickets are $25 each. 5Cities says the cost of every ticket goes directly to supporting the community.

Those who purchase tickets can participate on any of the three separate Saturdays, at any of the three locations (tickets are valid on any of the following dates):

Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10am-1pm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande)

Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10am-1pm at the Trilogy Monarch Activity Center (1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo)

Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10am-1pm at New Life Community Church (990 James Way, Pismo Beach)

A list of participating local restaurants, artists, and event sponsors can be found here.