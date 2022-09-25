5Cities Homeless Coalition hosts another fundraiser part of their 11th Annual Empty Bowls event

5Cities Homeless Coalition hosted its second out of three Empty Bowls events.

It took place at New Life Community Church in Pismo Beach.

With the purchase of a $25 dollar ticket.

People were able to pick out a hand-crafted bowl to take home along with a coupon for a free bowl of soup from one of many participating restaurants.

Empty Bowls benefits families facing homelessness and money raised from ticket sales is going directly towards supporting the unhoused within the Five Cities community.

"We're raising money right now to support out programs,” said Devon McQuade, the associate director of 5Cities Homeless Coalition. “We've had a huge increase in services over the last couple of years, primarily as a result of covid, you know a lot of families are still feeling the impact of losing their job or having to stay home with kids. Some people have had to completely switch careers because of COVID.”

5Cities Homeless Coalition has seen a 45% increase in requests for assistance within the last couple of years, according to McQuade.

The next event will take place on Saturday Oct. 1, 2022 from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Trilogy Monarch Activity Center.