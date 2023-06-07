5Cities Homeless Coalition seeking donations for newly housed community members

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is looking for donations for their newly housed community members.

Twelve people are moving out of their "Cabins For Change" program and 11 of those people are moving into homes or apartments while one person is moving in with family. Cabins for Change is the first of its kind in San Luis Obispo South County and provides temporary shelter space for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Officials say most of the people in the program have been homeless for over two years and have little to no belongings.

"We started our Cabin program back in December, and we are slowly but surely moving people out. A lot of people are working on their savings and their budgeting and it can be a lot and it can be very expensive to move into a new house and buy all of those items," Devon McQuade, 5Cities Homeless Coalition associate director told KSBY.

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is looking for items such as bedding, pots and pans, cleaning supplies, furniture, and more.

There is a "Welcome Home House Warming" Amazon wish list option if people would like to donate: https://a.co/h1xVy6u [a.co]

For donation inquiries, please contact Erin Roullard at erin.roullard@5chc.org or call (805) 202-3622.