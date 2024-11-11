5Cities Homeless Coalition will open up its warming center on Monday

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition will be opening up its warming center on Monday, November 11, 2024.

However, volunteers are needed to assist with check-in, the meal service, and an overnight shift.

There is also a need for donations of new sweatpants and underwear between the sizes medium through extra large.

Volunteer Shifts will be held on Monday night (below are the shift times):

-Check-in: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

-Meal Service: 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

-Overnight Volunteer (male volunteer needed): 8:00 p.m. - 8:00 a.m.

Please contact Erin Roullard if you would like to donate or volunteer, at erin.roullard@5chc.org or call (805) 286-6650.