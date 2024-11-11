Watch Now
5Cities Homeless Coalition will open up its warming center on Monday

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition will be opening up its warming center on Monday, November 11, 2024.
5Cities Homeless Coalition
With the high chance of rain this weekend, the South County Warming Center will open in a temporary location at the Arroyo Grande South County Regional Center.
However, volunteers are needed to assist with check-in, the meal service, and an overnight shift.

There is also a need for donations of new sweatpants and underwear between the sizes medium through extra large.

Volunteer Shifts will be held on Monday night (below are the shift times):

-Check-in: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

-Meal Service: 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

-Overnight Volunteer (male volunteer needed): 8:00 p.m. - 8:00 a.m.

Please contact Erin Roullard if you would like to donate or volunteer, at erin.roullard@5chc.org or call (805) 286-6650.

