5K Beer Run returns to Templeton

150 locals went for a run and were rewarded with a nice, cold beer afterward.

It was all part of the 5K Beer Run fundraiser in Templeton on Saturday July 9, 2022.

The Templeton Recreation Foundation put on the event with Barrel House Brewing Company.

Organizers said it first started in 2016 but was paused the last two years because of COVID-19.

We're rebuilding the event,” said Laurie Ion, Templeton Recreation Foundation Director and Coordinator. “Obviously, it takes a little bit of time for recreation events to come back, but we will keep building it bigger and better every year.”

Participants had the chance to go on the 5K run and got a nice treat after the race.

“If you're old enough to drink,” said Kylie Dierksheide-White, Barrel House Brewing Co. Good Times Manager. “We give you a standard ale at the end and a little taster at the beginning just to coax you on and then a nice big ole sixteen ounce of beer when you finish."

The foundation says the proceeds go toward youth sports, summer concerts, and keeping the local parks green.