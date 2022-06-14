5K run fundraiser for Ukraine this week

A recreational 5K run to benefit Ukraine will be held at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, June 18 starting at 9:30 a.m.

This event is sponsored by Unitarian Universalists of San Luis Obispo.

Participants are asked to register ahead of time at RunForUkraineSLO.org. Participants can register by donating to the campaign.

This event is a family-friendly, flat and easy 5K; welcoming walkers, runners and all who want to support Ukraine.

Check-in for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. Parking is limited; participants are encouraged to bike and valet their bikes courtesy of Bike SLO County. Bananas and water courtesy of Tenet Health will be distributed post-race.

All funds raised will directly support the people of Ukraine and will be distributed by on-the-ground volunteers in the eastern city of Kharkiv, which has undergone heavy shelling since the beginning of the war on February 24.

Eastern Ukraine has consistently been unable to receive humanitarian aid due to its proximity to the front lines of the war, as reported by the Washington Post and other news outlets.

Resident of San Luis Obispo, Slava Narozhnyi and a Kharkiv native, will be volunteering at the event.

“This is a time of deep distress for the people of Ukraine, and in particular for people in the east, where we are from,” said Narozhnyi. “We are grateful for the support of our Central Coast family, and friends.”