5th annual Central Coast Craft Beer Fest

The Atascadero community not only was enjoying some sun on Saturday but people were able to partake in a craft beer celebration.

The Central Coast Brewers Guild hosted the fifth annual Central Coast Craft Beer Fest from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens.

Participants were able to enjoy samples from over 55 independently owned craft breweries, wineries, seltzers, kombucha and cideries from all over California.

There was also live entertainment, food trucks, and a variety of street faire vendors and lawn games.