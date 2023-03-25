Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

5th annual Central Coast Craft Beer Fest

CENTRAL COAST BREWERS GUILD.png
CentralCoastBrewersGuild.com
The Central Coast Brewers Guild hosted the fifth annual Central Coast Craft Beer Fest at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero.
CENTRAL COAST BREWERS GUILD.png
Posted at 4:22 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 19:22:36-04

The Atascadero community not only was enjoying some sun on Saturday but people were able to partake in a craft beer celebration.

The Central Coast Brewers Guild hosted the fifth annual Central Coast Craft Beer Fest from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens.

Participants were able to enjoy samples from over 55 independently owned craft breweries, wineries, seltzers, kombucha and cideries from all over California.

There was also live entertainment, food trucks, and a variety of street faire vendors and lawn games.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg