5th Annual “Christmas in the Country” drive-through experience begins

The 5th Annual “Christmas in the Country” magical holiday drive-through event begins this weekend.

The event will be held at the Elks Event Center in Santa Maria every Friday and Saturday evening, with the season finale scheduled for Tuesday, December 24th.

Christmas in the Country offers visitors a winter wonderland experience as they are guided through holiday exhibits, lights, and old-fashioned holiday fun while in the comfort of their vehicles.

These holiday displays are presented by local businesses, non-profits, and families.

Event organizers are accepting volunteer applications, event sponsorship opportunities, and display reservations- including the option to dedicate a “Christmas Tree” or an “In Memory of Angel” to a loved one.

When it comes to specific donations, they are requesting outdoor lighted holiday decorations, Christmas lights, and artificial Christmas Trees.

If you or your company would like to be a part of “Christmas in the Country”, contact the Elks Recreation office by phone at (805) 925-4125 or via email at elksrodeo@elksrec.com for more information.