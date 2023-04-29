5th annual Trap Shoot in Santa Maria

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Noontime held its 5th annual Trap Shoot at the Santa Maria Gun Club on Saturday.

"Events like this help us support our Back to School shopping spree which provided 125 students in 2022 with backpacks full of school supplies, a $100 gift card to shop for school clothes and lunch,” club member Ray Arensdorf said in a press release.

Tickets were $75 per person for ages 14 years and up. All youth were required to be accompanied by an adult.

The Trap shoot is just one of many volunteer-driven fundraisers happening this year. For more information view their website here.

The McClelland St. Market and Raising Canes were the event's sponsors.