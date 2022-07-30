63-year-old man killed in collision, one driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

The California Highway Patrol reported a collision involving two vehicles in San Luis Obispo Saturday morning. The CHP says one of those drivers died at the scene.

The CHP Communications Center says it received a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision located on Tank Farm Rd. west of Santa Fe Rd. at approximately 8:14 a.m.

Authorities say the driver of a Chevrolet was traveling eastbound on Tank Farm Rd.

The driver of a Volkswagen was traveling westbound on the same road.

The CHP says the Chevrolet crossed over the opposing lane of traffic, causing a collision with the Volkswagen.

First responders arrived on scene to find that the driver of the Chevrolet sustained major injuries.

The Volkswagen driver, identified as a 63-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

First repsonders transported the Chevrolet driver to the hospital.

According to the CHP press release, the driver of the Chevrolet was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of a drug and causing injury and/or death to another and more.