65 jobs need filling at upcoming Cal Poly job fair

Cal Poly is hiring.

The university is inviting job seekers to come out to a job fair on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held in the Advanced Technology Laboratories, building No. 7. Free parking is available for attendees.

More than 65 positions that range from communications and administrative support to custodial and dining are ready to be immediately filled, organizers say.

The jobs include full- and part-time positions.

Attendees are encouraged to be ready for possible on-site interviews. Organizers say some roles will receive same-day offers and sign-on bonuses.

Job benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, paid holidays off and educational fee reimbursement.

A list of open jobs is available online.