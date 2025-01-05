68-year-old pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Santa Maria

A 68-year-old pedestrian was killed on Friday evening after a being hit by a vehicle in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) reports that officers responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Russell Avenue and Main Street at approximately 6:12 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a 68-year-old female pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of Main Street.

According to SMPD, medical personnel immediately rendered aid and transported the individual to Marian Medical Center for further treatment.

Authorities were informed a short time later that the pedestrian had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

SMPD says the driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated fully with officers.

Preliminary findings indicate that neither alcohol nor drugs were contributing factors, according to police.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Santa Maria Police Department’s Traffic Bureau is actively investigating the incident.

SMPD says anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Jensen at (805) 928-3781, extension 1233.