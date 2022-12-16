$7.4M grant approved for coastal trail connecting Morro Bay and Cayucos

The California Transportation Commission approved a $7.4 million grant that will fund the construction of a multi-use trail segment connecting Morro Bay and Cayucos along the west side of Highway 1.

Officials from the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works said in a press release the new 1.25-mile pathway will result in a more than 10-mile bike route, four miles already existing in Cayucos and more than five miles in Morro Bay.

This new segment will be part of the California Coastal Trail and will have close-up ocean views. It will create a safe pedestrian and bicycle connection between these communities where today, the path requires walking and riding on Highway 1 next to high-speed traffic.

Improvements to adjacent bike routes (parking, signs, striping) are included in this project.

Through a survey in May, 85% of residents in Morro Bay and Cayucos said they would walk or bike the trail when completed.

Officials from the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works have not yet released when construction will begin or when this project is expected to be completed.