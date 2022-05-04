Watch
7.6k acres near Lake Nacimiento set aside for conservation project

An undated photo of Lake Nacimiento. On May 4, 2022, the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County announced its completion of conservation easements on the 7,682-acre Attiyeh Ranch near Lake Nacimiento, which will protect the mostly undeveloped land into the future.
Posted at 2:49 PM, May 04, 2022
More than 7,000 acres of land near Lake Nacimiento will be protected from future development in the largest conservation project the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County has finalized yet, the organization announced Wednesday.

Attiyeh Ranch is a 7,682-acre tract of land that is mostly undeveloped. It includes oak woodland, annual grasslands and chaparral and is home to bears, mountain lions, coyotes, red-tailed hawk and other species, Land Conservancy officials say.

The area is an important corridor for wildlife moving between Big Sur and southern San Luis Obispo County, the group says.

The conservation project includes three connecting conservation easements which will restrict certain development on the land into the future. The decision is permanent and will continue into the future, even if the property changes hands.

The Attiyeh Ranch conservation project does not allow the public to access the land.

Since 1984, the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County has conserved more than 35,000 acres of land in San Luis Obispo County.

