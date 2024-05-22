7 people arrested in human trafficking sting in San Luis Obispo County

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday the arrests of seven people during a three-day undercover operation targeting child sexual predators.

The operation reportedly took place from May 15-17. According to the DA's Office, undercover agents and detectives posed as minors on social media sites commonly used by predators.

The seven people who were arrested face felony charges including contact of a minor with the intent of sex, attempted lewd act with a child, and sending harmful content with the intent to seduce a minor.

The DA's Office worked with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and the California Office of the Attorney General to conduct the sting.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888 and more resources to help victims can be found at this link.

