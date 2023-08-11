Watch Now
71-year-old Templeton man dies in motorcycle crash

Posted at 7:21 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 22:21:51-04

California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon.

CHP says Joseph Hag, 71, from Templeton was riding his Yamaha MT10 southbound north of mile marker 34.00 when he began to travel right of the roadway at an unknown rate of speed.

As Haga made the right turn, officers say for unknown reasons he drove of the right west side of Highway 41.

Officers say Haga lost control and was ejected from the bike when he collided with a barbed wire fence and fence posts.

Haga was declared dead at the scene.

Officers are still investigating the crash and say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

