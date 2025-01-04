74-year-old man hit by Toyota in Paso Robles

According to Paso Robles Police a 74-year-old man was hit by a Toyota Highlander in the 1800 block of Spring Street.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2nd. Police say the driver stayed on scene and has cooperated with the investigation.

Officials say alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

The pedestrian went to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. If you have any information about this crash police are requesting you call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

