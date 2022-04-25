75-mile car chase ends just north of San Luis Obispo

An early morning car chase that began near King City ended just north of San Luis Obispo on Monday, CHP officials say.

The pursuit, which began at 12:51 a.m. and ended at about 1:36 a.m., covered roughly 75 miles of highway in about 45 minutes.

At about 12:45 a.m. on April 25, officials received calls of a reckless driver heading southbound on Hwy 101. King City CHP officers located the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over.

When the driver didn't pull over, officers began a pursuit.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office joined the California Highway Patrol in following the driver, who continued southbound along Hwy 101 into San Luis Obispo County.

The chase ended at Old Stagecoach Rd., north of San Luis Obispo, when spike strips placed in the road by officers damaged the vehicle's tires and brought it to a stop.

Officers say the vehicle came to rest in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101.

Authorities have not confirmed the driver's identity, but say an elderly female driver who appeared to be suffering from a medical condition was behind the wheel.

Neither the woman nor the officers were injured in the chase.