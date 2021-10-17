75th annual Clam Festival is a weekend hit

For Pismo Beach, the annual clam festival is a tradition that has brought the community together for 75 years.

A parade kicked off the event with floats featuring little mermaids and dancers strolling down Price Street.

The two-day festival featured vendors, food, and lots of activities for kids.

The popular Clam Chower Cook-off had people lined up along the pier, and many locals participated in the traditional clam dig on the beach.

Local bands such as the Molly Ringwald Project and Jineanne Corderre provided live music and entertainment for Clam Festival-goers.

The City of Pismo Beach says all current COVID protocols were in place for the festival.

The Clam Festival continues on Sunday Oct. 17, 2021 from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Among the scheduled activities are a clam dig and live music.