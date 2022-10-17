76th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival comes to an end

The three-day long Pismo Beach Clam Festival wrapped up on Sunday.

The festival has been a community tradition since 1946 making this the 76th year.

On Saturday, there was an Under-the-Sea themed parade on Price Street.

Sunday kicked off with vendors across the Pier Plaza, a clam dig for kids 11 and under, and live performances throughout the day from various local bands.

Along with vendor booths, students from Cal Poly's Marine Conservation Lab attended the festival to educate people on how to protect the local clam population.

"One of the things that we're really trying to focus on is the legal size of Pismo clams,” explained Marissa Bills, a Cal Poly Pismo Clam Researcher. “If you're going to go fishing for them, so we're seeing more and more clams on the beach, but the majority of the population is still very, very small."

If you are fishing for clams, they have to be above 4.5” to take them home legally.

Researchers said they hope to see more people leaving clams on the beach, so the population can continue to grow.